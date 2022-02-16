JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE: How, where to check Kashmir division result
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will declare JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 on jkbose.nic.in. The Class 10 result for Kashmir division will likely be declared soon. Candidates can check the result through the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.
The Board has not confirmed any official date and time of release of JKBOSE Class 10 result for the Kashmir division yet. The Class 10 board exams, often known as the Secondary School examination for the Kashmir division was conducted from November 9 to November 27, 2021, in the province across the state.
To check the result, candidates will have to have their admit card ready. The result link will require registration number or roll number and other details to check the result. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JKBOSE.
-
Feb 16, 2022 12:21 PM IST
JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir division Result: Check toppers here
Arusa Parviz topped the Science stream with 499 marks (99.8%), while Tabinda Jan took the first position in the Commerce stream with 497 marks (99.4 percent ). With 496 marks (99.2%), Adeebah Muzamil topped the Arts stream, and Shaila Nabi topped the Home Science course with 495 marks (99.0 percent).
-
Feb 16, 2022 12:11 PM IST
JKBOSE 12th Result: Pass percentage
This year 75% of students have passed the Class XII examinations. According to officials from the J&K BOSE, 72180 students took the exam, with 54075 passing. They also stated that 72 percent of the successful candidates are males and 78 percent are girls.
-
Feb 16, 2022 12:01 PM IST
JKBOSE Class 12 Result: When declared
JKBOSE Class 12 result for Kashmir division has been declared. The result was announced on February 8, 2022. Candidates can check the result on the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.
-
Feb 16, 2022 11:56 AM IST
JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir Division result: Credentials required
JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir Division result will be announced soon. To check the result candidates will need the registration number of roll number printed on the admit card to check their respective results.
-
Feb 16, 2022 11:52 AM IST
JKBOSE Kashmir Division exam dates
The Class 10 board exams, often known as the Secondary School examination for the Kashmir division was conducted from November 9 to November 27, 2021, in the province across the state.
-
Feb 16, 2022 11:46 AM IST
JKBOSE Result: Know about the Board
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.
-
Feb 16, 2022 11:41 AM IST
JKBOSE Class 10 Result: How to check
Visit the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.
Click on JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir division link available on the home page.
Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Feb 16, 2022 11:36 AM IST
JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir division likely soon
As per various media reports, JKBOSE 10th Result for the Kashmir division will be announced soon. Candidates will have to keep a tab on the result updates through the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.
-
Feb 16, 2022 11:31 AM IST
JKBOSE Class 10 Result: Not released yet
JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 for the Kashmir division has not been released. There is no official update on the Class 10 result date and time. Candidates are advised to keep a check on official website of JKBOSE for more details.
