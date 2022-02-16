Home / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE: How, where to check Kashmir division result
Live

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE: How, where to check Kashmir division result

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 Live Updates: Secondary school examination result for Kashmir division when released will be available on jkbose.nic.in. 
JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE
JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE(HT file)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 12:21 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will declare JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 on jkbose.nic.in. The Class 10 result for Kashmir division will likely be declared soon. Candidates can check the result through the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in. 

The Board has not confirmed any official date and time of release of JKBOSE Class 10 result for the Kashmir division yet. The Class 10 board exams, often known as the Secondary School examination for the Kashmir division was conducted from November 9 to November 27, 2021, in the province across the state. 

To check the result, candidates will have to have their admit card ready. The result link will require registration number or roll number and other details to check the result. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JKBOSE. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 16, 2022 12:21 PM IST

    JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir division Result: Check toppers here 

    Arusa Parviz topped the Science stream with 499 marks (99.8%), while Tabinda Jan took the first position in the Commerce stream with 497 marks (99.4 percent ). With 496 marks (99.2%), Adeebah Muzamil topped the Arts stream, and Shaila Nabi topped the Home Science course with 495 marks (99.0 percent).

  • Feb 16, 2022 12:11 PM IST

    JKBOSE 12th Result: Pass percentage 

    This year 75% of students have passed the Class XII examinations. According to officials from the J&K BOSE, 72180 students took the exam, with 54075 passing. They also stated that 72 percent of the successful candidates are males and 78 percent are girls.

  • Feb 16, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    JKBOSE Class 12 Result: When declared 

    JKBOSE Class 12 result for Kashmir division has been declared. The result was announced on February 8, 2022. Candidates can check the result on the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in. 

  • Feb 16, 2022 11:56 AM IST

    JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir Division result: Credentials required 

    JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir Division result will be announced soon. To check the result candidates will need the registration number of roll number printed on the admit card to check their respective results. 

  • Feb 16, 2022 11:52 AM IST

    JKBOSE Kashmir Division exam dates 

    The Class 10 board exams, often known as the Secondary School examination for the Kashmir division was conducted from November 9 to November 27, 2021, in the province across the state.

  • Feb 16, 2022 11:46 AM IST

    JKBOSE Result: Know about the Board 

    The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.

  • Feb 16, 2022 11:41 AM IST

    JKBOSE Class 10 Result: How to check 

    Visit the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.

    Click on JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir division link available on the home page.

    Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Feb 16, 2022 11:36 AM IST

    JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir division likely soon 

    As per various media reports, JKBOSE 10th Result for the Kashmir division will be announced soon. Candidates will have to keep a tab on the result updates through the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in. 

  • Feb 16, 2022 11:31 AM IST

    JKBOSE Class 10 Result: Not released yet 

    JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 for the Kashmir division has not been released. There is no official update on the Class 10 result date and time. Candidates are advised to keep a check on official website of JKBOSE for more details. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkbose jkbose result board exam result
board exams

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE: How, where to check Kashmir division result

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 Live Updates: Secondary school examination result for Kashmir division when released will be available on jkbose.nic.in. 
JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE(HT file)
JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 LIVE(HT file)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 12:21 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
board exams

Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022: CGSOS 10th, 12th exam time table released 

Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022 time table has been released. Candidates can check the exam time table on the official site of CGSOS on sos.cg.nic.in.
Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022: CGSOS 10th, 12th exam time table released(HT File)
Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022: CGSOS 10th, 12th exam time table released(HT File)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 10:00 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: CISCE Class 10, 12 exams to begin last week of April

ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 to begin from last week of April 2022. The datesheet will be released in due course of time. 
ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: CISCE Class 10, 12 exams to begin last week of April
ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: CISCE Class 10, 12 exams to begin last week of April
Published on Feb 15, 2022 09:41 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

BSEB intermediate exam 2022 concludes, 464 examinees expelled

  • BSEB intermediate exam 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate examination, which began on February 1, concluded on Monday.
More than 13.46 lakh examinees appeared at 1,471 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state.(Hand out image)
More than 13.46 lakh examinees appeared at 1,471 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state.(Hand out image)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 08:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByMegha
Close Story
board exams

Andhra Pradesh SSC and inter exam schedule released, check details 

  • The Andhra Pradesh Board has released the examination schedule for the SSC, first and second-year intermediate examination 2022
AP SSC inter examination schedule released at bie.ap.gov.in, check details here(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
AP SSC inter examination schedule released at bie.ap.gov.in, check details here(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 09:36 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
board exams

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: Kashmir Division results awaited

  • JKBOSE class 10th result for the Kashmir division is expected to be out in a few days. Candidates can check their result on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in after it is released.
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: Kashmir Division results at jkbose.nic.in
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: Kashmir Division results at jkbose.nic.in
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 05:38 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
board exams

Telangana SSC time table 2022 released, exams to begin from May 11 

  • The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams for the academic year 2021- 2022. 
Telangana SSC exam date released: SSC exams to begin from May 11
Telangana SSC exam date released: SSC exams to begin from May 11
Published on Feb 12, 2022 02:47 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
board exams

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th exam 2022 time table released, check details

  • CGBSE Class 10th, 12th exam 2022 time table: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, has released the timetable for class 10 and class 12 examinations 2022.
CGBSE Class 10th, 12th exam 2022 time table: The Board will conduct class 10 examinations from Thursday, March 03 to Wednesday, March 23, 2022.(cgbse.nic.in)
CGBSE Class 10th, 12th exam 2022 time table: The Board will conduct class 10 examinations from Thursday, March 03 to Wednesday, March 23, 2022.(cgbse.nic.in)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 08:35 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
board exams

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 LIVE: How, where to check Class 10, 12 results

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 results when released can be checked through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in. Check how, where to check results below. 
CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 LIVE: How, where to check Class 10, 12 results on cbse.gov.in
CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 LIVE: How, where to check Class 10, 12 results on cbse.gov.in
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 09:44 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
board exams

HPBOSE Class 10 term-I results 2022 declared, here’s direct link & how to check

  • HPBOSE Class 10 term-I results 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the Class 10 Term-I results on their website.
HPBOSE Class 10 term-I results 2022: Affiliated schools and students who appeared for the matric term-I examination can visit the official website of the Board at www.hpbose.org and check the results.(hpbose.org)
HPBOSE Class 10 term-I results 2022: Affiliated schools and students who appeared for the matric term-I examination can visit the official website of the Board at www.hpbose.org and check the results.(hpbose.org)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 08:54 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
board exams

CBSE term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 to be held offline from April 26

  • CBSE term 2 exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary education will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examination 2022 in offline mode from April 26, 2022.
In a notification issued on Wednesday, the board said that the date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations will be released soon on the official website of board at cbse.nic.in.(cbse.nic.in)
In a notification issued on Wednesday, the board said that the date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations will be released soon on the official website of board at cbse.nic.in.(cbse.nic.in)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 07:35 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
board exams

JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir division: How to check Class 10 result 

JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir Division will be declared on jkbose.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below. 
JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir division declared, here’s direct link to check
JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir division declared, here’s direct link to check
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 09:39 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

HP Board Class 12 Term-I results declared, term-II exam likely in March, April

  •  Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)  declared the result for Term-I theory exam of Class 12 on Tuesday, February 8.
HP Board Class 12 Term-I results declared, term-II exam likely in March, April(HT File)
HP Board Class 12 Term-I results declared, term-II exam likely in March, April(HT File)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 07:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNaresh K Thakur
Close Story
board exams

JKBOSE 12th result declared for Kashmir division, here's direct link to check 

  • Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education has released the class 12th result for the Kashmir division on its official website; direct link here.
JKBOSE 12th result declared for Kashmir division, here's direct link to check
JKBOSE 12th result declared for Kashmir division, here's direct link to check
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 06:52 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
board exams

JKBOSE class 12th result released at jkbose.nic.in, here's how to check

  • Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE has released the class 12th Result 2021 for the Kashmir division
JKBOSE class 12th result released at jkbose.nic.in, here's how to check
JKBOSE class 12th result released at jkbose.nic.in, here's how to check
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 07:25 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out