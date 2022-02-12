JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: Kashmir Division results awaited
- JKBOSE class 10th result for the Kashmir division is expected to be out in a few days. Candidates can check their result on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in after it is released.
JKBOSE class 10th result for the Kashmir division is expected to be out in a few days. Students are anxiously waiting for the results and a section of the media is saying that the results will be declared soon. However, HT does not have any confirmed date for the release of JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir division results.
Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examinations from the Kashmir division can check the result on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. Students can check their results through their roll number.
The secondary school examination, often known as the class tenth test, was held in Kashmir province from November 9 to November 27, 2021.
The JKBOSE class 12th result for Kashmir province was declared on February 8.
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 07:58 PM
JKBOSE class 10th result Kashmir division
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 07:14 PM
JKBOSE class 10 result 2021 Kashmir division
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 07:11 PM
JKBOSE 12th result 2021 Kashmir division: Toppers List
Arusa Parviz topped the Science stream with 499 marks (99.8%), while Tabinda Jan took the first position in the Commerce stream with 497 marks (99.4 percent ). With 496 marks (99.2%), Adeebah Muzamil topped the Arts stream, and Shaila Nabi topped the Home Science course with 495 marks (99.0 percent).
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 07:05 PM
JKBOSE class 12th exam result: Kashmir division
This year 75% of students have passed the Class XII examinations. According to officials from the J&K BOSE, 72180 students took the exam, with 54075 passing. They also stated that 72 percent of the successful candidates are males and 78 percent are girls.
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 07:03 PM
JKBOSE class 12th result
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE on February 8 has released the class 12th Result 2021 for the Kashmir division.
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 06:58 PM
JKBOSE 10th Result: How to check
Step 1. Visit the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the JKBOSE 10th result for the Kashmir division link available in the result section
Step 3. Enter the login credentials and click on submit
Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Check the result and download it
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 06:56 PM
JKBOSE class 10th result expected soon
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 06:52 PM
JKBOSE class 10th result for Kashmir Province
