JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: Kashmir Division results awaited

JKBOSE class 10th result for the Kashmir division is expected to be out in a few days. Students are anxiously waiting for the results and a section of the media is saying that the results will be declared soon. However, HT does not have any confirmed date for the release of JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir division results.

Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examinations from the Kashmir division can check the result on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. Students can check their results through their roll number.

The secondary school examination, often known as the class tenth test, was held in Kashmir province from November 9 to November 27, 2021.

The JKBOSE class 12th result for Kashmir province was declared on February 8.