JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2021 for Kashmir division declared, check result here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2021. The result for Class 11 has been declared for Kashmir division. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.ac.in

Click on 'Result of Higher Secondary Part One (11th Class), Annual 2021 (Regular) - Kashmir'

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your roll number and click on 'View Result'.

JKBOSE Class 11 result 2021 for the Kashmir division will appear on the screen

Check the result, download the page.

Take a print out for future use.

About JKBOSE

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JKBOSE.

