Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exams 2022: Tentative time table released, notice here

Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exams 2022 timetable. The examination for the second PUC will be conducted from April 16 to May 4, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the timetable through the official site of the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka on pue.kar.nic.in.

The annual 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The examination will commence with Mathematics, Education and Basic Maths paper on the 1st day and end with English on the last day. To download the timetable candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download time table&nbsp;</strong>

Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exams 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka on pue.kar.nic.in.

Go to the bulletin board and click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exams 2022 timetable link available.

A new page will open where the time table will be displayed.

Check the date sheet and download the PDF file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

However, the Board has stated that this time table is tentative. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka.