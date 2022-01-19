Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exams 2022: Tentative time table released, notice here
board exams

Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exams 2022: Tentative time table released, notice here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exams 2022 tentative time table has been released. Candidates can check the time table through the direct link given below. 
Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exams 2022: Tentative time table released, notice here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exams 2022: Tentative time table released, notice here
Published on Jan 19, 2022 10:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exams 2022 timetable. The examination for the second PUC will be conducted from April 16 to May 4, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the timetable through the official site of the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka on pue.kar.nic.in. 

The annual 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The examination will commence with Mathematics, Education and Basic Maths paper on the 1st day and end with English on the last day. To download the timetable candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download time table&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exams 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka on pue.kar.nic.in.
  • Go to the bulletin board and click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exams 2022 timetable link available.
  • A new page will open where the time table will be displayed.
  • Check the date sheet and download the PDF file.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

However, the Board has stated that this time table is tentative. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exams education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out