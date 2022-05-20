Karnataka PUC II Result 2022 releasing in third week of June: State Edu Minister

Karnataka Department of Pre University Education will announce Karnataka PUC II Result 2022 in third week of June, 2022. The assessment will begin from next week onwards. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of Karnataka Results on karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka Pre- University Certificate second-year exam result date has been announced by State Education Minister B.C Nagesh. The Minister shared a tweet in this regard which reads, “The secondary PU test is completed smoothly. Assessment begins from next week. The result is set for the third week of June.”

The Karnataka second PUC exam was started on April 22 and ended on May 18, 2022. The annual 2nd PUC exams was conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Around 6.84 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. According to Education department officials, there are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates who have enrolled this year for exam. The examination was conducted under the surveillance of the police and the CCTV cameras. Candidates can check the official site of Karnataka PUC for details.

