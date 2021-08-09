Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live: KSEEB 10th result today at karresults.nic.in
- Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: KSEEB will declare the class 10th result today at 3.30 pm. SSLC students can check the result on the official website karresults.nic.in using their roll number.
Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be released today, August 9 at karresults.nic.in. SSLC or class 10 students who had appeared for the board exam, which was held in MCQ format, can check the result on the official website using their roll number.
Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce the board results first and then it will be released on the website.
Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be available on the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Students can also check the result from results.gov.in.
Karnataka is among few states in the country which has conducted the board exams this year.
This year, the board exam was held in a different format. Instead of regular papers, this year students had appeared for MCQ format based questions. The exam was held only for two days: on July 19 and 22.
Last year, the Karnataka SSLC exam result was announced on August 10. The overall pass percentage was 71.8%.
Follow all the updates here:
AUG 09, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Karnataka SSLC result 2021: Steps to check result on mobile phone
To avoid gathering outside, students should check the Karnataka SSLC result on their mobile phones. In order to check the Karnataka SSLC result with ease, students should follow the steps given below:
Go to chrome browser in your phone
Enter karresults.nic.in
Click on SSLC result 2021
Enter the roll number
Submit the roll number
Check the result
In order to download the result copy, make sure you have the correct application. Result files are mostly available in .PDF format.
AUG 09, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Karnataka SSLC result 2021: Steps to check the result online
Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be available on the official board exam result hosting website, karresults.nic.in. Students can follow the steps given below to check the SSLC result 2021:
Go to karresults.nic.in
Click on SSLC result 2021
Enter the roll number
Submit the roll number
Download the Karnataka SSLC result 2021
AUG 09, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Karnataka SSLC result to be announced by Education Minister
Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce the SSLC result today. The minister is expected to brief the press at 3.30 pm after which the SSLC result 2021 will be available for the students on the official website karresults.nic.in.
AUG 09, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Karnataka SSLC result will be declared today
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the SSLC result today at 3.30 pm. SSLC students who had appeared for the exam on July 19 and 22 can check their result using their roll number.
