Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live: KSEEB 10th result today at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be released today, August 9 at karresults.nic.in. SSLC or class 10 students who had appeared for the board exam, which was held in MCQ format, can check the result on the official website using their roll number.

Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce the board results first and then it will be released on the website.

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be available on the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Students can also check the result from results.gov.in.

Karnataka is among few states in the country which has conducted the board exams this year.

This year, the board exam was held in a different format. Instead of regular papers, this year students had appeared for MCQ format based questions. The exam was held only for two days: on July 19 and 22.

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC exam result was announced on August 10. The overall pass percentage was 71.8%.