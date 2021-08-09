Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

Karnataka SSLC results 2021: KSEEB class 10 results soon at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the Karnataka SSLC or class 10th result on its website. All the candidates who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam can check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in 3:30 pm onwards.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Karnataka SSLC results 2021: kseeb class 10 results soon at karresults.nic.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Karnataka SSLC result 2021: Live updates

The SSLC result can be checked using the roll number after it is announced on the official website. The roll number is given on the student's admit card.

This year around 9 lakh students will receive the SSLC result. This year the exam was conducted on July 19 and 22, the exam was shortened to two days and the papers were set in MCQ format.

Last year, the results of the Karnataka SSLC test were released on August 10. The overall pass percentage was 71.8 percent. Girls had a pass rate of 77.74 percent, while boys had a pass rate of 66.41 percent.

The Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be published on the KSEEB official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, as well as the NIC's result portal, karresults.nic.in.

Follow the steps given below to check Karnataka SSLC result through the official website

How to check the Karnataka class 10th result

Visit the official website at http://karresults.nic.in/

Key in your credentials

Click on the submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference

Topics
board exams 2021 karnataka sslc class karnataka sslc result
