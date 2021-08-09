Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 Result 2021: Websites to check SSLC Marks
board exams

KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 Result 2021: Websites to check SSLC Marks

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be released today, August 9 at karresults.nic.in. Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce the board results first and then it will be released on the website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be released today, August 9 at karresults.nic.in. Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce the board results first and then it will be released on the website. This year, the board exam was held in a different format. Instead of regular papers, this year students had appeared for MCQ format based questions. The exam was held only for two days: on July 19 and 22.

Karnataka SSLC result 2021: Live updates

Karnataka SSLC result 2021: List of websites to check result

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be available on the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in and on karresults.nic.in.

Students can also check the result from results.gov.in.

The result related documents will be available on DigiLocker as well. Karnataka SSLC result 2021 DigiLocker account details can be found here https://www.digilocker.gov.in/dashboard. The DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme. It aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.

SSLC or class 10 students who had appeared for the board exam, which was held in MCQ format, can check the result on the official website using their roll number.

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC exam result was announced on August 10. The overall pass percentage was 71.8%.

