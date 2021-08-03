Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021: Direct link to check MSBSHSE marks

Maharashtra HSC result has been declared. The result is available on the official website of the MSBSHSE board. The result can also be checked on the result portal.

This year, 99.63% of the total students have passed the class 12 exam.

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 live updates

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 direct link

Students should check the Maharashtra HSC result 2021 at mahresults.nic.in

https://mahresult.nic.in/mbhsc2021/mbhsc2021.htm

Students should only check the result from the official website.

After the result is out, the official document of the result will be available from the respective school. Students can also download the result related document from DigiLocker.

This year around 14 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 or HSC exams in the state. The examinations were scheduled to be conducted in April, which was later postponed due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.