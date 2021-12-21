Maharashtra class 10, 12 board exam dates announced

The Maharashtra class 10 board exam will begin on March 15 and the class 12 board exam will commence on March 4, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said on Tuesday.

Wishing all the students good luck for the exam, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted, “The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has issued subjectwise timetable for the 2021-22 board exams of Std.10th (SSC) & Std. 12th (HSC).The same can be accessed at http://mahahsscboard.in.Wishing all students the best of luck!! @msbshse @MahaDGIPR.”

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has issued subjectwise timetable for the 2021-22 board exams of Std.10th (SSC) & Std. 12th (HSC).The same can be accessed athttps://t.co/KX9sqYrmnj.Wishing all students the best of luck!! @msbshse @MahaDGIPR — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 21, 2021

The class 10 board exams will be held till April 4 and class 12 exam will be held till March 30.

Class 12 vocational exam will be held from March 4 to March 30.

Meanwhile, CBSE class 12 students in the state are currently appearing for the term 1 board exam. CBSE class 10 term 1 board exam is over. This year, CBSE is conducting board exams in two terms.