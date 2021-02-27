IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021 released, here's direct link
Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021.(HT file)
Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021.(HT file)
board exams

Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021 released, here's direct link

  • Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021: Students who will appear for Maharashtra class 10 and 12 board examinations 2021 can check the schedule online at mahahsscboard.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:44 AM IST

Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the schedule for class 10 and 12 board examinations on its official website.

Students who will appear for Maharashtra class 10 and 12 board examinations 2021 can check the schedule online at mahahsscboard.in.

According to the schedule, the Class 10 or SSC examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 20, while the Class 12 or HSC exams will be conducted from April 23 to May 21. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm in the first shift, and from 3 to 6 pm in the second shift.

Following are the direct links to the Maharashtra board exam schedule 2021:

SSC April-may-2021 final time table.

HSC April-may-2021 vocational final time table(NEW)

HSC April-may-2021 vocational final time table(OLD)

HSC April-may-2021 general final time table(NEW)

HSC April-may-2021 general final time table(OLD)

How to check Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule:

Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in

On the homepage, click on the separate link to check the class 10 and 12 examination schedule

The Maharashtra board exam schedule 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the schedule and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education board examination examination schedule
Close
Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021.(HT file)
Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021.(HT file)
board exams

Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:44 AM IST
  • Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021: Students who will appear for Maharashtra class 10 and 12 board examinations 2021 can check the schedule online at mahahsscboard.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021.(HT file)
RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021.(HT file)
board exams

RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021: Students registered to appear in the RBSE board examination 2021 can check the schedule online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result declared.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result declared.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result declared, 75% pass, girls outshine boys

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:59 AM IST
  • According to the board, of the total 75,132 students who appeared in the board exams, 76.09 percent of girls passed while 74.04 percent of boys also passed the examinations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 from Kashmir division can check their results by visiting jkbose.ac.in.(JKBOSE)
Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 from Kashmir division can check their results by visiting jkbose.ac.in.(JKBOSE)
board exams

JKBOSE Class 10 Result for Kashmir (annual regular) declared

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Friday declared the Secondary School Examination (SSC or Class 10) annual regular results for Kashmir division.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file )
Representational image. (HT file )
board exams

Registration for CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates ends today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Candidates can submit their forms online at cbse.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CHSE Odisha plus two 2021.(HT file)
CHSE Odisha plus two 2021.(HT file)
board exams

CHSE Odisha plus two 2021 exam schedule announced, check here

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:35 AM IST
The examination for vocational course is scheduled from May 28, 2021, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 16.84 lakh examinees appeared in Bihar board matric exams at 1,525 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state.(PTI file)
More than 16.84 lakh examinees appeared in Bihar board matric exams at 1,525 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state.(PTI file)
board exams

Bihar board matric exam 2021 concludes, cheating cases reduced by 44%

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:51 PM IST
  • The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation examination, which began on February 17, concluded on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The board will conduct the CBSE class 10 social science examination on May 27, 2021.(HT file)
The board will conduct the CBSE class 10 social science examination on May 27, 2021.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE 10th boards 2021: Check reduced syllabus for social science exam

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:41 PM IST
  • CBSE 10th boards 2021: Students can check the revised curriculum for the class 10 social science exam on the board's official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most students preparing for CBSE board exams must have already covered their syllabus by now. So this period should be effectively utilised for revision.(HT File)
Most students preparing for CBSE board exams must have already covered their syllabus by now. So this period should be effectively utilised for revision.(HT File)
board exams

CBSE Board Exams 2021: How to prepare in the remaining time

By Ankit Kapoor
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Appearing in Board exams is a very important event for every students as it marks a major transition in their academic life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
board exams

Bihar matric paper leak: Social science first sitting exam cancelled, 3 arrested

By Megha, Hindustan Times, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:13 AM IST
  • As per the board, altogether 8.46 lakh students appeared in the first sitting exam. The re-examination for the paper will be held on March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
board exams

If you don't know the answer, write anything in exams: Delhi's DoE to students

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Delhi's Director of Education Udit Rai stoked controversy on Thursday after a video surfaced on social media in which he is purportedly asking students at a government school to "fill answer sheets with anything" during exams but not leave them blank.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar board conducted mathematics paper in two sittings for more than 16.84 lakh students who took exam at 1,525 exam centres spread over 38 districts of the state.(ANI File)
Bihar board conducted mathematics paper in two sittings for more than 16.84 lakh students who took exam at 1,525 exam centres spread over 38 districts of the state.(ANI File)
board exams

Bihar Board 10th maths exam 2021: 40 students expelled, many say paper was tough

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • Altogether 40 examinees were expelled from the exam centres across the state for using unfair means on the second day of matriculation exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 16 lakh students wrote science paper on the first day of board exam. Anand Kishor, chairman of BSEB, checked security arrangements at various exam centres on Wednesday.(Hand out image)
Over 16 lakh students wrote science paper on the first day of board exam. Anand Kishor, chairman of BSEB, checked security arrangements at various exam centres on Wednesday.(Hand out image)
board exams

Bihar board matric exam 2021: Here's what students said after science paper

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:55 AM IST
  • Over 16 lakh students wrote science paper on the first day of board exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP Board Exams 2021
UP Board Exams 2021
board exams

HPBOSE final date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams released

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:48 PM IST
  • The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday released the final date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa Board exams to be held in April- May
Goa Board exams to be held in April- May
board exams

Tamil Nadu state board exams to begin on May 3

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Tamil Nadu state board examinations will begin from May 3 and conclude on May 21. The directorate of government examinations announced on Wednesday the schedule for class 12 exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac