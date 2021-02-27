Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021 released, here's direct link

Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the schedule for class 10 and 12 board examinations on its official website.

Students who will appear for Maharashtra class 10 and 12 board examinations 2021 can check the schedule online at mahahsscboard.in.

According to the schedule, the Class 10 or SSC examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 20, while the Class 12 or HSC exams will be conducted from April 23 to May 21. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm in the first shift, and from 3 to 6 pm in the second shift.

Following are the direct links to the Maharashtra board exam schedule 2021:

SSC April-may-2021 final time table.

HSC April-may-2021 vocational final time table(NEW)

HSC April-may-2021 vocational final time table(OLD)

HSC April-may-2021 general final time table(NEW)

HSC April-may-2021 general final time table(OLD)

How to check Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule:

Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in

On the homepage, click on the separate link to check the class 10 and 12 examination schedule

The Maharashtra board exam schedule 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the schedule and take its printout for future use.