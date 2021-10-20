Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary result 2021 declared, direct link here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has declared Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary result 2021 on October 20, 2021. The Class 10 or SSC result can be checked by candidates on the official site of MAH Result on mahresult.nic.in.

The supplementary examination was conducted in September-October 2021. The Class 10 supply exams were conducted from September 22 to October 8, 2021 in the state. Candidates who have not passed in any of the one subject in their Class 10 board exam were eligible to appear for the supplementary exams.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary result 2021: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Mah Result on mahresult.nic.in.

Click on Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year Class 10 result was declared on July 16, 2021. The overall pass percentage was 99.95 percent and around 15.74 lakh students from Maharashtra had registered for Class 10 for 2020-21.

|#+|