Manipur board Class 10 and Class 12 exams cancelled due to Covid-19

Manipur board Class 10 and Class 12 exams: The Manipur government on Wednesday cancelled the class 10th and 12th board examinations 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Manipur Education Minister S Rajen Singh made the announcement of cancellation of Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BoSEM) and Council Of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (CoHSEM) Examinations 2021 during a media briefing in Imphal on Wednesday.

Secretary S Mangijao Singh of the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) and Secretary Ch Biren Singh of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (CoHSEM)also issued separate official notifications in this regard on Wednesday.

In his notification, Secretary S Mangijao of BoSEM said,“...in view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid19 pandemic and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it is hereby notified for information of all concerned that High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2021 is cancelled.”

Similarly in a notification, Secretary Ch Biren Singh of CoHSEM, said, “...Secretariat, Education(S) Department, Government of Manipur in connection with the cancellation of the Higher Secondary Examinations, 2021, it is notified that the Higher Secondary and the Class XI Examinations, 2021 stand cancelled.”

“It is further notified that the modus operandi of the award of marks, certificates to the students shall be done with due approval of the government,” it stated.

On April 19, the state government had announced to suspend the physical classes for class 9 to 12 of all government, Government aided, private institutions/schools etc with immediate effect and until further orders in public interest.

At the same time considering the seriousness of the ever increasing number of Covid19 positive cases and impending threat caused to the general public by the second wave of Covid 19, the state authority had also announced to postpone the HSLC examination 2021 and Higher secondary examination 2021.

Earlier the matriculation and higher secondary examinations were scheduled to be held on May 6 and May 5, 2021 respectively.

On Wednesday, Manipur's COVID-19 tally reached 61, 848, including 1008 deaths, 9,078 active cases and 51,762 recovered cases. The recovery rate stands at 83.69 %.