Meghalaya 10th, 12th Result 2021: MBOSE HSSLC arts result out, 10th result soon

Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared Meghalaya 12th arts result 2021 on August 5, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for MBOSE HSSLC results can check their results at on the official site of MBOSE and also on other official websites. SSLC result is expected at 11 am.

Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC arts result today: Live Updates

Earlier on July 30, the result for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams have been declared. The merit list and toppers list was released by the Board as the exams were conducted.

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Arts: Abstract of Results

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Arts: First-Ten Candidates in Order of Merit

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Arts: Highest Marks Subject wise

The result(s) booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in the MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the examination centers due to the COVID-19 situation.

The result for SSLC and HSSLC can be checked by candidates on megresults.nic.in and exametc.com as well.

The exam was conducted between April 16, 2021, to May 12, 2021. The Board conducted the examination by following all the COVID19 protocols under consideration like social distancing, use of face masks and sanitizers, and other instructions. As per reports, around 60,000 students in the state have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 exams.