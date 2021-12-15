Mizoram: Classes 10, 12 board exams from February 28

Board exams for class 10 will begin on February 28, and for class 12 it will begin on March 1, the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) said on Monday. The board has released the detailed schedule of the board exams.

Meanwhile, class 10 and 12 students in the state who are studying in CBSE affiliated schools are appearing for the term 1 board exams. This year, the CBSE is conducting board exams in two terms. Last year, the board could not hold exam due to the aggressive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unexpected holidays declared by any authority other than the Chairman, MBSE, after publication of the examination programme, will not prevent conduct of the examinations scheduled for the days concerned,” the Board has informed candidates.

The exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

The class 10 board exam will be held till March 22 and the class 12 board exam will be held till March 25.

