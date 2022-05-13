MP Board 5th & 8th result 2022 live: MPBSE class 5th and 8th results at rskmp.in
- Madhya Pradesh government will issue the MP Board Class 5th and Class 8th Result 2022 on May 13, 2022 at 3 p.m.
The Madhya Pradesh government will release the MP Board Class 5th and Class 8th Result 2022 at 3 p.m. on May 13, 2022. Candidates who took the exam can view their results at rskmp.in. Candidates can get their results by entering their overall ID on the State Education Center Portal.
Rashmi Arun Shami, Principal Secretary School Education, will announce the results tomorrow at 3 p.m. The press conference can be viewed by all candidates on the Rajya Shiksha Kendra's official YouTube account. Candidates who have sat in the exam can see the results via the State Education Center Portal's public link.
This year, around 8.26 lakh students took the Class 5 test, while 7.56 lakh candidates took the Class 8 examination.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 13, 2022 10:06 AM IST
MP Class 5th and 8th exam result: How to check result
All of these students can check their results using their overall ID at the public link of the State Education Center Portal hwww.rskmp.in. Teachers as well as the teacher in-charge/headmaster of their schools will also be able to check the student and class results of their classes , by logging in to the State Education Center's portal www.rskmp.in.
-
May 13, 2022 10:02 AM IST
MP Board class 5th and 8th Board results today
After nearly 12 years, the state government will release Class 5 and Class 8 results. The examination followed the format of the board exams. Processes such as state-level preparation of examination question papers, determination of examination centres in neighbouring schools, review of copies in other schools and districts, and centralised and online results have been implemented.
-
May 13, 2022 09:31 AM IST
MP Class 5th & 8th result: Know how to check
Go to the official website at www.rskmp.in
On the homepage, look for the result link
Key in your credentials and log in
Your result will be displayed on the screen check
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
-
May 13, 2022 09:31 AM IST
MP Board results toady
-
May 13, 2022 09:30 AM IST
MP Board result: Arun Shami, Principal Secretary, School Education will announce the results
The results will be announced tomorrow at 3 p.m. by Rashmi Arun Shami, Principal Secretary, School Education.
-
May 13, 2022 08:56 AM IST
MP government to declare MP Board Class 5th and 8th result today
Madhya Pradesh government will declare MP Board class 5th & 8th Result 2022 releasing at 3 pm on May 13, 2022.
MP Board 5th & 8th result 2022 live: MPBSE class 5th and 8th results at rskmp.in
