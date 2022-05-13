MP Board 5th & 8th result 2022 live: MPBSE class 5th and 8th results at rskmp.in

The Madhya Pradesh government will release the MP Board Class 5th and Class 8th Result 2022 at 3 p.m. on May 13, 2022. Candidates who took the exam can view their results at rskmp.in. Candidates can get their results by entering their overall ID on the State Education Center Portal.

Rashmi Arun Shami, Principal Secretary School Education, will announce the results tomorrow at 3 p.m. The press conference can be viewed by all candidates on the Rajya Shiksha Kendra's official YouTube account. Candidates who have sat in the exam can see the results via the State Education Center Portal's public link.

This year, around 8.26 lakh students took the Class 5 test, while 7.56 lakh candidates took the Class 8 examination.