MP Board Admit Card 2022 for Class 10, 12 released, make corrections till Jan 31

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has released the MP Board Admit Card 2022. The admit card has been released for the main exam 2022. Schools can download the admit card through the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The correction window will remain open till January 31, 2022. Students can make changes to the admit card on or before the last date.

The class 10 board exams is scheduled to begin from February 18 while class 12 exams will begin from February 17 from 10 am to 1 pm. The theory exams for Class 10, 12 will begin on February 12 and will end on March 20, 2022 and the practical exams for Class 10, 12 will be conducted till March 31, 2022.

<strong>Direct link to download admit card</strong>

MP Board Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Click on “Examination and Enrollment Form” link available on the home page.

A new page will open where MP Main Exam Admit card 2022 link is available.

Click on the link and enter the login details.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the Madhya Pradesh Board has also revised the marking scheme for Class 10 and Class 12 both theory and practical exams for 2022. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks will be allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks will be allotted for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.