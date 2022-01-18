Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP Board Exams 2022: Class 10, 12 pre-board exam dates released, check here

MP pre board exam dates has been released. The exam dates have been released for Class 10 and Class 12. 
Published on Jan 18, 2022 12:10 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has released the MP pre-board exam dates. The pre-board exam dates have been released for both Class 10 and Class 12 in the state.

The Class 10 pre-board exam will be conducted from January 20 to January 28, 2022, and the Class 12 pre-board exam will be conducted from January 20 to January 31, 2022. The exam for both Class 10, 12 will be conducted in ‘Take Home’ format, in which students will get the question papers and answer sheets at least 1 day prior to the commencement of the exam. 

Candidates who will appear for the exam will have to submit the answer sheets on January 28 for Class 10 and on February 1 for Class 12 to their respective schools. The evaluation process will be conducted by the teachers and students will be able to check their evaluated answer sheets by February 5, 2022. 

The students will be allotted a schedule in which they have to go and get their question paper and answer sheet from their respective schools. For more related details through the official site of MPBSE. 

Topics
mpbse mp board board exams
