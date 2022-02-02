MP Board Exams 2022 for Class 10, 12 to be held as per schedule: Edu Minister

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has confirmed that MP Board Exams 2022 for Class 10, 12 will be held as per schedule. The Board exams for Class 10 will be conducted from February 18 and Class 12 will be conducted from February 17, 2022. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

The theory exams for Class 10, 12 will begin on February 12 and will end on March 20, 2022, and the practical exams for Class 10, 12 will be conducted till March 31, 2022.

The admit card has been released on January 26, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the Board examination to be conducted by MPBSE can download the admit card through the official site of MPBSE.

This year the Madhya Pradesh Board has also revised the marking scheme for Class 10 and Class 12 both theory and practical exams for 2022. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks will be allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks will be allotted for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

प्रदेश में कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा नियत कार्यक्रम अनुसार ही होंगी।सभी विद्यालयों में कक्षा 10वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा 18 फरवरी 2022 से और कक्षा 12वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा 17 फरवरी 2022 से आयोजित की जाएगी- स्कूल शिक्षा (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) राज्य मंत्री श्री @Indersinghsjp pic.twitter.com/upWgCux7ST — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) February 1, 2022

