MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Supplementary Result 2021 today, here’s how to check

MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Supplementary Result 2021 releasing today, October 20, 2021. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 
Published on Oct 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will release MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Supplementary Result 2021 on October 20, 2021. The Class 10 supplementary exam result will be declared at 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of MAH Result on mahresult.nic.in. 

The examination was conducted in September- October 2021. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 

MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Supplementary Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of Mah Result on mahresult.nic.in.
  • Click on Maharashtra Supply Result 2021 for SSC, HSC link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the notice released, the Class 10 supply exams were conducted from September 22 to October 8, 2021 and Class 12 supply exams were conducted from September 13 to October 12, 2021. This year Class 10 result was declared on July 16, 2021 and Class 12 result was declared on August 3, 2021. 

 

Wednesday, October 20, 2021
