NIOS class 10, 12 exam in April/ May; registration begins on Jan 1

The next public exam for secondary and senior secondary courses is schedule to be conducted during April/May 2022, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) said on Wednesday. Fresh and unsuccessful learners of previous examination can register for the NIOS exam from January 1 to January 31.

Candidates can register at the official website of the NIOS, nios.ac.in.

For learners who have registered or appeared in the October/ November 2021 exam, the registration window will be open from January 16 to January 31.

Learners can apply between February 11 to 20 by paying late fee of ₹1500 and between February 1 and February 10 by paying ₹100, the NIOS has said.

On December 21, the NIOS had announced that theory exams for vocational and D.El.Ed courses will begin on January 3. The admit cards of the students who will appear for the exam will be released on December 24. Concerned students can download the NIOS admit cards from the official website using the registration details.

