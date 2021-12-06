Home / Education / Board Exams / NIOS ODE exam 2021: Class 10, 12 registration begins today
NIOS ODE exam 2021: Class 10, 12 registration begins today

  • NIOS ODE class 10, 12 board exam registration will begin today.
Published on Dec 06, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The registration for class 10, 12 exams under the ODE of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will begin today. The class 10, 12 board exam will begin on January 4. Candidates can register for the exam  at the official website, nios.ac.in. 

NIOS ODE exam 2021: Know how to register

  • Go to the official website nios.ac.in
  • Click on the class 10, 12 registration link
  • Enter the details asked in the registration form
  • Submit the details
  • Pay the registration fee

The complete date sheet will be available to the candidate who will appear for the examination soon.

After due processing the ODES result will be declared and published through NIOS website during last week of every month for the examinations conducted during the preceded month. "Re-Checking" or "Re-Evaluation" as per NIOS examination norms is allowed in case of ODES also.

Story Saved
