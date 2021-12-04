Home / Education / Board Exams / NIOS ODE Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 exam date announced, registration begins Dec 6
NIOS ODE Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 exam date announced, registration begins Dec 6 
Published on Dec 04, 2021 03:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Open Schooling has announced NIOS ODE Exams 2021 dates. The Class 10, 12 exams will begin on January 4, 2022, onwards across the country. The registration process for Secondary and Senior Secondary exams will commence from December 6, 2021, onwards on the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in. 

The NIOS On Demand Examination 2022 for both Class 10, 12 will be conducted at NIOS HQ (4 days in a week- Tuesday to Friday) and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas (3 days in a week- Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday). The registration and fee submission for the same will be available on nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in from December 6, 2021. 

The Institute has asked all the Regional Directors to upload the notification on the regional centre website and also issue press release in the local dailies. 

The complete date sheet will be available to the candidate who will appear for the examination soon. After due processing the ODES result will be declared and published through NIOS web site during last week of every month for the examinations conducted during the preceded month. "Re-Checking" or "Re-Evaluation" as per NIOS examination norms is allowed in case of ODES also.

