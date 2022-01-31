NIOS Public Exam 2022: Last date today to register for Class 10, 12 exams

National Institute of Open Schooling will close down the registration process for NIOS Public Exam 2022 on January 31, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for Secondary and Senior Secondary exams to be conducted in April/ May 2022 can apply online through the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in.

The registration process was started on January 1, 2022. All those candidates who want to appear for the April-May examinations can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to register here&nbsp;</strong>

NIOS Public Exam 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Go to Exams and Results link available on the top bar of the page.

A new drop down box will open where candidates will have to select examination and then pay exam fees link.

Enter your enrollment number and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of exam fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

For learners who have registered or appeared in the October November 2021 exam, the registration process will begin on January 16 and will end on January 31, 2022. The examination will begin on April 6, 2022.