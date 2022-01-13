NIOS Public Exams 2022: Class 10, 12 exam likely to begin on April 6

National Institute of Open Schooling will conduct NIOS Public Exams 2022 in the month of April- May 2022. The theory examination for secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2022 is likely to be commenced from April 6, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be conducted in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and government/ private schools affiliated with CBSE/ state boards including the accredited institutions of NIOS.

As per the official notice, the Institute has asked the Principals of the schools to apply for the examination centers online at the NIOS website. The portal has been activated for exam centre registration. The norms of the exam center are also available on the website. Also, the bank acceptance performa has been done away from this examination.

The Institute has further asked the Regional Directors to inform the Principals of KVS/NVS/AIs for applying for exam centres through online mode and have also requested the Directors to upload the notification on the regional centres website and also issue press release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the registration process for NIOS public exams have already started on January 1. The last date to apply is till January 31, 2022. For learners who have registered or appeared in the October-November 2021 exam, the registration process will begin on January 16 and will end on January 31, 2022.