NIOS theory exams for vocational, DElEd courses from Jan 3

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Tuesday announced that the theory exams for vocational and D.El.Ed courses will begin on January 3. The NIOS has released the complete date sheet of the exam on its official website.

NIOS exam date sheet

The admit cards of the students who will appear for the exam will be released on December 24. Concerned students can download the NIOS admit cards from the official website using the registration details.

“The NIOS theory exam for January 2022 for vocational courses and D.El.Ed (offline J&K) is scheduled from January 3 to 12 at identified exam centres all over India. The date sheet of theory exam is available on NIOS website,” the NIOS has said in official notification.

It has asked the regional directors to upload the date sheet of vocational courses theory exam at the regional centre website.

