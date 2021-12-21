Home / Education / Board Exams / NIOS theory exams for vocational, DElEd courses from Jan 3
board exams

NIOS theory exams for vocational, DElEd courses from Jan 3

  • The NIOS has released the complete datesheet of the exam on its official website.
NIOS theory exams for vocational, DElEd courses from Jan 3
NIOS theory exams for vocational, DElEd courses from Jan 3
Published on Dec 21, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Tuesday announced that the theory exams for vocational and D.El.Ed courses will begin on January 3. The NIOS has released the complete date sheet of the exam on its official website.

NIOS exam date sheet

The admit cards of the students who will appear for the exam will be released on December 24. Concerned students can download the NIOS admit cards from the official website using the registration details.

“The NIOS theory exam for January 2022 for vocational courses and D.El.Ed (offline J&K) is scheduled from January 3 to 12 at identified exam centres all over India. The date sheet of theory exam is available on NIOS website,” the NIOS has said in official notification.

It has asked the regional directors to upload the date sheet of vocational courses theory exam at the regional centre website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nios
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out