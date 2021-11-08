OMR-based CBSE term 1 board exam begins on November 16

For the first term of the bifurcated board exam, the CBSE has sent OMR sample sheets to school principals to acquaint students with the new assessment pattern. The CBSE, in a letter to school heads, has said that details of the students will be pre-filled in the OMR.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct anOMR-based exam for class 10 and 12 where students have to answer the questions by marking responses on optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets.

The CBSE class 10 term 1 board exam will begin on November 17, and the CBSE class 12 term 1 board exam will begin on November 16.

The board exam will be held for 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Schools have been asked to conduct practical exams latest by December 23.

While use of pencils on OMR sheet has been prohibited, the CBSE has instructed to use blue or black ball point pen for giving responses.

After filling the response in the OMR sheet, the candidate has to write the correct answer in the box provided in the sheet as well.

“Schools are requested that based on the information provided by the CBSE, practice sessions may be organized for the students. Prior to the practice sessions, teachers must also get acquainted well with the OMR,” the CBSE has instructed school heads.