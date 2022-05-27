PSEB Class 10, 12 Result 2022 expected in last week of June: Sr. Board Official

Punjab School Education Board is expected to release PSEB Class 10, 12 Result 2022 in last week of June, 2022. A senior Board official while speaking to HT Digital have confirmed the news. The Punjab Board 10th, 12th result will be declared by the Board in June and the result link will be available to candidates on the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Board conducted Class 10 board exams from April 29 to May 19, 2022 and Class 12 board exams from April 22 to May 23, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. The examination paper duration was 1.30 hours, 2 hours, 2.30 hours and 3 hours, as per the subject requirements. The Class 10 board exam was started at 10 am and Class 12 board exam was started at 2 pm.

PSEB Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check the result by these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

Click on Punjab Board Class 10, 12 result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

