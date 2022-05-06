Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB Class 5 Result 2022: Punjab Board 5th result declared
board exams

PSEB Class 5 Result 2022: Punjab Board 5th result declared

PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result from May 7, 2022 at 10 am onwards through the direct link available on the official website of PSEB. 
PSEB Class 5 Result 2022: Punjab Board 5th result declared, check here
Published on May 06, 2022 05:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB Class 5 Result 2022. Students who have appeared for Punjab Board 5th exam can check the result on the official site of PSEB on pseb-ac.in from May 7, 2022, 10 am onwards. 

The Board will upload the PSEB Class 5 results tomorrow at 10 am on the official website of PSEB. The direct link will be available then for candidates to check. 

The Class 5 term 2 exams were held from March 15 to March 23, 2022 across the state at various exam centres. Around 3.19 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 5 exams conducted by the Board this year out of which 3.17 lakh candidates passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 99.57 percent. 

PSEB Class 5 Result 2022: How to check 

Students who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb-ac.in.
  • Click on PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The examination was conducted offline maintaining all the COVID19 precautions across the state in all the exam centres. The students had to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and use sanitizers. For more related details candidates can check the official site of PSEB. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pseb board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP