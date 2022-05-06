PSEB Class 5 Result 2022: Punjab Board 5th result declared

Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB Class 5 Result 2022. Students who have appeared for Punjab Board 5th exam can check the result on the official site of PSEB on pseb-ac.in from May 7, 2022, 10 am onwards.

The Board will upload the PSEB Class 5 results tomorrow at 10 am on the official website of PSEB. The direct link will be available then for candidates to check.

The Class 5 term 2 exams were held from March 15 to March 23, 2022 across the state at various exam centres. Around 3.19 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 5 exams conducted by the Board this year out of which 3.17 lakh candidates passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 99.57 percent.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2022: How to check

Students who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb-ac.in.

Click on PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted offline maintaining all the COVID19 precautions across the state in all the exam centres. The students had to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and use sanitizers. For more related details candidates can check the official site of PSEB.