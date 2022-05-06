PSEB Punjab board Class 5 results declared, here's how to check marks

Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB Punjab board Class 5 results. Students of Class 5 who have appeared for the board examination can check their Class 5 results through the official site of PSEB on pseb-ac.in on May 7, 2022 at 10 am.

To check the result, candidates will need roll number and name. This year around 3.19 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 5 exams conducted by the Board. The overall pass percentage this year is 99.57 percent. The girls pass percentage is 99.63 percent and boys pass percentage is 99.52 percent. This year the overall pass percentage has dipped compared to last two years.

The exam was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by central and state government. The examination was conducted from March 15 to March 23, 2022 across the state at various exam centres.

&amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;Direct link to check PSEB Class 5 results&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;

PSEB Class 5 results: How to check

To check the result, all appeared candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb-ac.in.

Click on PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.