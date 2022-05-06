Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB Punjab board Class 5 results declared, here's how to check marks
board exams

PSEB Punjab board Class 5 results declared, here's how to check marks

PSEB Punjab board Class 5 results has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can go through the steps to check the marks given below. 
PSEB Class 5 results declared at pseb-ac.in, here's how to check marks(File)
PSEB Class 5 results declared at pseb-ac.in, here's how to check marks(File)
Published on May 06, 2022 05:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB Punjab board Class 5 results. Students of Class 5 who have appeared for the board examination can check their Class 5 results through the official site of PSEB on pseb-ac.in on May 7, 2022 at 10 am. 

To check the result, candidates will need roll number and name. This year around 3.19 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 5 exams conducted by the Board. The overall pass percentage this year is 99.57 percent. The girls pass percentage is 99.63 percent and boys pass percentage is 99.52 percent. This year the overall pass percentage has dipped compared to last two years. 

The exam was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by central and state government. The examination was conducted from March 15 to March 23, 2022 across the state at various exam centres.

&amp;amp;lt;strong&amp;amp;gt;Direct link to check PSEB Class 5 results&amp;amp;lt;/strong&amp;amp;gt;

PSEB Class 5 results: How to check 

To check the result, all appeared candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb-ac.in.
  • Click on PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pseb board exam result
pseb board exam result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out