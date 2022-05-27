Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022: How to check PSEB 8th result

Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022 is expected to be announced in first week of June, 2022. The steps to check the result when declared is given below. 
Published on May 27, 2022 02:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Punjab School Education Board is expected to announce Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022 in first week of June. Candidates who have appeared for PSEB 8th board examination can check the result through the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in. 

The Class 8 board examination in the state was conducted from April 7 to April 28, 2022. The examination was conducted from 10 am to 12.15 pm for some papers, and for other papers the exam was conducted from 10 am to 11.15 pm, or 10 am to 1.15 pm, 10 am to 12.45 pm. Students who have appeared for the Class 8 board examination can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students can check for more related details through the official site of PSEB. 

