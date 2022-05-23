Rajasthan board 10th, 12th results 2022 live: RBSE results date expected soon
- Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th results results 2022 live: Board of Secondary Education (BSER) Rajasthan is expected to announce date of results of Rajasthan board Class 10 and Class 12 final examination, 2022 soon.
Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th results results 2022 live: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is expected to release Class 10 and Class 12 board exams results soon. The results will be published on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
However HT does not have an independent confirmation regarding the exact date of Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 results declaration.
Students can find the RBSE result link on the official website after the Rajasthan Board results are announced.
To get the RBSE results, Rajasthan Board students must login using their roll numbers and/or other information from their admit cards. The RBSE Board examination concluded on April 26.
Over 20 lakh students took the RBSE Class 10, 12 examinations 2022.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 23, 2022 12:56 PM IST
RBSE Class 10th and 12th exam concluded on April 26
This year over 20 lakh students took the RBSE Class 10, 12 examinations 2022, which were completed on April 26.
-
May 23, 2022 12:55 PM IST
RBSE Class 10th and 12th result: Know how to check
Visit the RBSE's official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click the Rajasthan Class 10th and Class 12th Result link
Enter your name, class, and other credentials
The screen will display your RBSE Result 2022
Download and print the results for future reference
-
May 23, 2022 12:53 PM IST
RBSE class 10th and 12th result
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 10 and 12 exam results are expected soon. Once announced, the results can be accessed on the board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
May 23, 2022 12:12 PM IST
RBSE Class 10 and 12th result soon
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is expected to release Class 10 and Class 12 board exams results soon.
