Rajasthan board 10th, 12th results 2022 live: RBSE results date expected soon

Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th results results 2022 live: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is expected to release Class 10 and Class 12 board exams results soon. The results will be published on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

However HT does not have an independent confirmation regarding the exact date of Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 results declaration.

Students can find the RBSE result link on the official website after the Rajasthan Board results are announced.

To get the RBSE results, Rajasthan Board students must login using their roll numbers and/or other information from their admit cards. The RBSE Board examination concluded on April 26.

Over 20 lakh students took the RBSE Class 10, 12 examinations 2022.