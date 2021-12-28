Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

Rajasthan class 10, 12 open school result: Know how to check

Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Board has declared the results of RSOS Class 10th and 12th exams on its official website today. The RSOS result has been declared by the state education minister Bulaki Das Kalla.
Rajasthan class 10, 12 open school result: Know how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The official website RSOS is https://rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in/

RSOS 10th, 12th results: Know how to check

  • Visit the official website of RSOS at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Under the important news section, click on the latest links that read:
  • Click on RSOS Class-X result
  • Click on RSOS Class-XII result
  • A login page will appear
  • Key in your roll number and submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its print out

In RSOS class 10 result, Puja Chaudhury is the topper. Mukesh Kumar is class 12 topper.

In Class 10 exam, over 90,000 students had appeared and in class 12 close to 67,000 candidates had appeared.

 

 

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
