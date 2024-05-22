RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results awaited at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce RBSE 10th Result 2024 likely soon. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results when announced can be checked by candidates who have appeared for it on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Prior to declaration of RBSE Class 10 results, the Rajasthan Board will announce the date and time of declaration of results.
The Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024. The exam was held in single shift – from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CWSN examination was conducted from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.
More than 10 lakh students have appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination across the state.
Login credentials needed
The login credentials needed to check result is roll number.
Date and time to be announced soon
How to check scores online?
Last year pass percentage
In 2023, a total of 10,66,300 students had appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage was 90.49%. The girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 91.31%. The Boy's pass percentage was 89.78%.
How to check scorecards?
· Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
· Click on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
· A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
· Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
· Check the results and download the page.
· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
