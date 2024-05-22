RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results awaited at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce RBSE 10th Result 2024 likely soon. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results when announced can be checked by candidates who have appeared for it on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Prior to declaration of RBSE Class 10 results, the Rajasthan Board will announce the date and time of declaration of results. ...Read More

The Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024. The exam was held in single shift – from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CWSN examination was conducted from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.

More than 10 lakh students have appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, date and time and more details.