RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022: How to check Rajasthan 5th, 8th result

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022 in due course of time. The Class 5 and Class 8 result when declared will be available on the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result can also be checked by students on the official site of Raj Results on rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE Class 5, 8 Result date and time has not been announced by the Board yet. As per various media reports, the result for Rajasthan 5th and 8th class will be announced soon.

RBSE conducted the Class 5th Board exams from April 27 to May 17, 2022 and the Class 8 Board Exams from April 17, 2022 to May 17, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. As per media reports around 25 lakh students have appeared for the board examinations. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to check the result.

RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

