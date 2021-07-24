Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2021 declared at rajresults.nic.in, direct link

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2021 declared by BSER at rajresults.nic.in, direct link to check marks here
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Saturday, July 24 declared the class 12th board result. The Class 12 result for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science will be declared at 4 pm. The RBSE class 12th result are available on the official website of the Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students can check their results on HT Portal too

Direct link to check RBSE Class 12 arts results on HT portal

Steps to check RBSE 12th arts results on HT portal

• Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.

• Click on Rajasthan board link available on the page

Select the subject for which you want to check scores

• Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government cancelled the Class 12 exams for all streams. Class 12th results has been announced for all three streams on the same day.

Students in class 12 were evaluated by the RBSE based on their past performance. According to the evaluation standards, students in Class 12 will be evaluated based on their Class 10 marks, which will receive a 45 percent weighting, Class 11 marks will receive a 20 percent weighting, and internal marks and practical marks will also receive weighting.

Direct Link to check the RBSE class 12th result

RBSE 12th result: Steps to Check RBSE 12th result

Visit the official website of http://rajresults.nic.in/

On the homepage click on the Senior Secondary(ARTS) 2021 Result

Enter your Roll Number and submit your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the keep the hard copy for future reference

