RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live: Latest update on exam results
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare RBSE Rajasthan Class 5, 8 Result 2022 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Class 5 or Class 8 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result can also be checked by students on the official site of Raj Results on rajresults.nic.in.
The date and time of release has not been shared by the Board yet. As per various media reports, the Class 5, 8 result is expected to release this month.
RBSE conducted the Class 5th Board exams from April 27 to May 17, 2022 and the Class 8 Board Exams from April 17, 2022 to May 17, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. As per media reports around 25 lakh students have appeared for the board examinations.
To check the RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022, candidates will require the roll numbers and date of birth. The result link will be available soon after the declaration. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RBSE.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 29, 2022 06:45 PM IST
RBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Details on scrutiny process
The Board has said that candidates who want to apply for the scrutiny round of the answer sheets can do it within 10 days from the date of declaration of Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 without late fees. The window to apply for the scrutiny round will be available for 5 more days for candidates with late fees.
-
May 29, 2022 06:30 PM IST
Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Result 2022: List of websites
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
-
May 29, 2022 06:16 PM IST
RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: One stream result expected this month
RBSE Class 12 Result 2022 for one single stream is expected to release this month. The Rajasthan Board result for Class 12 date and time have not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on official website for details.
-
May 29, 2022 06:00 PM IST
Rajasthan Class 5, 8 Result 2022: Around 25 lakh students registered
Rajasthan Class 5, 8 result 2022 is expected to be released soon. As per the media reports, around 25 lakh students have registered for Class 5, 8 exams in the state.
-
May 29, 2022 05:55 PM IST
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022: Details required to check result
To check the RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022, candidates will require the roll numbers and date of birth. The result link will be available soon after the declaration.
-
May 29, 2022 05:50 PM IST
RBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: Exam dates
RBSE conducted the Class 5th Board exams from April 27 to May 17, 2022 and the Class 8 Board Exams from April 17, 2022 to May 17, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.
-
May 29, 2022 05:44 PM IST
Rajasthan Board Result 2022: How to check Class 5, 8 results
Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
May 29, 2022 05:36 PM IST
Rajasthan Class 5 Result 2022: Where to check
Candidates who have appeared for Class 5 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result can also be checked by students on the official site of Raj Results on rajresults.nic.in.
-
May 29, 2022 05:32 PM IST
RBSE Class 5, 8 Result 2022: Date and Time
RBSE Class 5, 8 Result 2022 date and time have not been released yet. As per reports, the result for both the classes will be announced soon on the official website of RBSE.
