RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live: Latest update on exam results

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare RBSE Rajasthan Class 5, 8 Result 2022 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Class 5 or Class 8 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result can also be checked by students on the official site of Raj Results on rajresults.nic.in.

The date and time of release has not been shared by the Board yet. As per various media reports, the Class 5, 8 result is expected to release this month.

RBSE conducted the Class 5th Board exams from April 27 to May 17, 2022 and the Class 8 Board Exams from April 17, 2022 to May 17, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. As per media reports around 25 lakh students have appeared for the board examinations.

To check the RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022, candidates will require the roll numbers and date of birth. The result link will be available soon after the declaration. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RBSE.