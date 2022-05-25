RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022: List of websites to check results

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will announce RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan 5th, 8th results can check their results through the official site of RBSE.

The RBSE Board has not announced the date and time of Rajasthan Class 5, 8 Results 2022 yet. The Various media reports suggests that the result for both the classes will be announced by the Board soon.

The Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Result will be available to candidates in the list of websites given below.

This year Class 5 examination was conducted in the state from April 27 to May 17, 2022 and Class 8 examination was conducted in the state from April 17 to May 17, 2022 at various exam centres. Around 25 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 5 and Class 8.

To check the RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022, candidates will require the roll numbers and date of birth. The result link will be available soon after the declaration. However, it is not known that the toppers name and merit list will be announced or not along with the result.