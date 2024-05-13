RBSE Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th results date and time awaited, check updates
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce RBSE Result 2024 for Class 10 and 12 soon. All the candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and 12 board examinations across the state can check the Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in....Read More
The date and time of the Rajasthan Board results will be announced prior to the declaration of the RBSE 10th and 12th results.
This year the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024. The exam was held from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The Rajasthan Board 12th examination was conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024. The regular examination was conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm on all days.
This year, around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination, and around 9 lakh have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: What was the pass percentage of Class 10 in 2023?
Overall pass percentage for Class 10 in 2023: 90.49%
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Login details needed
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Students will be needed to provide details such as their roll number and registration number.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: What are the third party websites
RBSE Result 2024 Live: The RBSE Class 10, 12th results will also be available on third party websites at indiaresults.com, examresults.net.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: 2022 details
RBSE Result 2024 Live: The Rajasthan Board announced the class 10th result 2022 on June 13, 2022. In 2022, the overall pass percentage of the students was 82.8%. Girls overperformed boys with a pass percentage of 84.38 percent while boys' pass percentage was 81.62 percent.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Private websites where result link will be available
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared
RBSE Result 2024 Live: How to check Class 10 results on HT Portal
Visit the official site of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com.
Click on Education link available on the left hand side of the portal.
A new page will open where you will get the Board exam tag on the top of the page.
Click on it and a new page will open having names of all the boards.
Click on Rajasthan board page link and then go to RBSE Board Class 10 result link.
Enter the required login credentials.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Websites to check
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Keep admit card ready to check scores
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Candidates are advised to keep their board exam admit cards ready. To check Rajasthan board results, they will have to use roll number and/or other details as login credentials.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Date and time announcement soon
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Steps to check Class 10, 12 scores online
Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results
Enter your board exam roll number
Submit and view result
Taka a printout of the result page for future use
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Class 10, 12 results to be announced at press conference
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board will announce Class 10, 12 results at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: What details will be on marksheet of Class 10, 12
RBSE Result 2024 Live: The following details will be mentioned on RBSE Class 10, 12 marks sheets:
Candidate's name
Roll number
Parents' names
School name
Subjects
Subject wise marks
Total mark
Percentage secured
Overall grade
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Know about Class 10 passing criteria
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Students must obtain at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually to pass the RBSE Class 10 examination.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Last 5 years pass percentage
2022: 82.8%
2021: 99.56%
2020: 80.64%
2019: 79.85%
2018: 79.86%
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Login details needed to check scores
RBSE Result 2024 Live: How to check scores on HT Portal
Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or the HT portal link given above.
Click on RBSE Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RBSE 10th or RBSE 12th result link.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates waiting appeared
RBSE Result 2024 Live: When was Class 12 exam conducted?
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Class 10 exam dates
RBSE Result 2024 Live: How to check scores
Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on the RBSE class 10th or class 12th result link
A new page will display on screen
Key in your roll number and submit
check result and keep the copy of the same for future reference.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Websites to check
HT Portal Education page
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Where to check
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 results when announced can be checked on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Date and time
RBSE Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced likely soon. As per various media reports, the results are expected this week. However, official confirmation on the same is awaited.