RBSE, UPMSP, BSEH Results LIVE: Rajasthan, UP, Haryana 10th, 12th result updates

Results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams conducted by different states are expected in May-June. These include RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, Class 12; UPMSP UP board Class 10, Class 12; Gujarat HSC Arts and Commerce; WB Madhyamik and Haryana 10th, 12th results.

Rajasthan board results of one stream of Class 12 will be declared by May and results of Class 10th and remaining streams of Class 12 will be declared by June 15, according to a board official.

There is no official confirmation about result dates of other boards. When announced, students can check details here.