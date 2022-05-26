RBSE, UPMSP, BSEH Results LIVE: Rajasthan, UP, Haryana 10th, 12th result updates
- RBSE, UP board, BSEH, WB results: Here are the latest updates on Class 10, 12 board exam results in different states
Results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams conducted by different states are expected in May-June. These include RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, Class 12; UPMSP UP board Class 10, Class 12; Gujarat HSC Arts and Commerce; WB Madhyamik and Haryana 10th, 12th results.
Rajasthan board results of one stream of Class 12 will be declared by May and results of Class 10th and remaining streams of Class 12 will be declared by June 15, according to a board official.
There is no official confirmation about result dates of other boards. When announced, students can check details here.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 02:54 PM
How to download Assam SEBA Matric result
Go to the official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org.
Click on the HSLC Result 2022 link on the home page.
Enter the roll number and click on submit.
Check result and download the page.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 02:47 PM
Assam HSLC result 2022 date and time
Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has not confirmed Assam HSLC result 2022 date and time yet. When announced, it will be available on sebaonline.org.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 02:34 PM
BSEH 10th, 12th result 2022: Where to check Haryana board exam result
When announced, students can check HBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 on bseh.org.in by logging in with their board exam roll numbers.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 02:32 PM
UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 results: How to download marks sheet
- Go to upmsp.edu.in
- Click on the result link. Or find it on upresults.nic.in.
- Login with registration number and roll number.
- Submit the details and download your mark sheet.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 02:11 PM
UP Board 10th, 12th results: Over 50 lakh students wait
Over 50 lakh students appeared for UP board Class 10, Class 12 exams this year and are waiting for results. There is no official confirmation yet on UPMSP result date and time.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 01:58 PM
UPMSP UP board result 2022: Where to check Uttar Pradesh Class 10 results
Official websites for UP board Class 10, 12 results is upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 01:44 PM
How to check RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 results 2022
- To check Rajasthan board results, first go to rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link as required.
- Login with your board exam roll number.
- Submit and download the marks sheet.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 01:42 PM
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 result: List of official websites for results
These are the official websites for RBSE Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 results:
- rajresults.nic.in
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 01:40 PM
RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022 live updates
In addition to Class 10 and 12, RBSE is yet to declare Class 5 and Class 8 results. Know where, how to check RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 01:37 PM
RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th results 2022 live updates
According to a board official, Rajasthan Class 12 board result for one stream will be announced in May. For rest, including Class 10, results are expected by June 15.