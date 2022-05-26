RBSE, UPMSP, BSEH Results LIVE: Rajasthan, UP, Haryana 10th, 12th result updates
- RBSE, UP board, BSEH, WB results: Here are the latest updates on Class 10, 12 board exam results in different states
Results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams conducted by different states are expected in May-June. These include RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, Class 12; UPMSP UP board Class 10, Class 12; Gujarat HSC Arts and Commerce; WB Madhyamik and Haryana 10th, 12th results.
Rajasthan board results of one stream of Class 12 will be declared by May and results of Class 10th and remaining streams of Class 12 will be declared by June 15, according to a board official.
There is no official confirmation about result dates of other boards. When announced, students can check details here.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 26, 2022 02:54 PM IST
How to download Assam SEBA Matric result
Go to the official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org.
Click on the HSLC Result 2022 link on the home page.
Enter the roll number and click on submit.
Check result and download the page.
-
May 26, 2022 02:47 PM IST
Assam HSLC result 2022 date and time
Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has not confirmed Assam HSLC result 2022 date and time yet. When announced, it will be available on sebaonline.org.
-
May 26, 2022 02:34 PM IST
BSEH 10th, 12th result 2022: Where to check Haryana board exam result
When announced, students can check HBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 on bseh.org.in by logging in with their board exam roll numbers.
-
May 26, 2022 02:32 PM IST
UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 results: How to download marks sheet
- Go to upmsp.edu.in
- Click on the result link. Or find it on upresults.nic.in.
- Login with registration number and roll number.
- Submit the details and download your mark sheet.
-
May 26, 2022 02:11 PM IST
UP Board 10th, 12th results: Over 50 lakh students wait
Over 50 lakh students appeared for UP board Class 10, Class 12 exams this year and are waiting for results. There is no official confirmation yet on UPMSP result date and time.
-
May 26, 2022 01:58 PM IST
UPMSP UP board result 2022: Where to check Uttar Pradesh Class 10 results
Official websites for UP board Class 10, 12 results is upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
-
May 26, 2022 01:44 PM IST
How to check RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 results 2022
- To check Rajasthan board results, first go to rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link as required.
- Login with your board exam roll number.
- Submit and download the marks sheet.
-
May 26, 2022 01:42 PM IST
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 result: List of official websites for results
These are the official websites for RBSE Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 results:
- rajresults.nic.in
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
-
May 26, 2022 01:40 PM IST
RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022 live updates
In addition to Class 10 and 12, RBSE is yet to declare Class 5 and Class 8 results. Know where, how to check RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022.
-
May 26, 2022 01:37 PM IST
RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th results 2022 live updates
According to a board official, Rajasthan Class 12 board result for one stream will be announced in May. For rest, including Class 10, results are expected by June 15.
RBSE, UPMSP, BSEH Results LIVE: Rajasthan, UP, Haryana 10th, 12th result updates
- RBSE, UP board, BSEH, WB results: Here are the latest updates on Class 10, 12 board exam results in different states
Assam HSLC Result 2022: How to check SEBA Class 10 result
Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2022: How to check MBOSE 12th result on mobile
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Class 12 result declared, here’s how to check
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Declared, Link for Meghalaya board 12th result
- MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 declared: Meghalaya board Class 12th Science, Commerce and Vocational results have been released today on mbose.in. Live updates here.
Assam HS 1st Year Exam 2022: AHSEC issues imp notice regarding holding of exam
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022: List of websites to check results
RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022: How to check Rajasthan 5th, 8th result
ISC Political Science sem 2 exam: Check specimen paper, guidelines
- ISC Pol. Science Semester 2: Students can go to cisce.org to download the specimen paper of the subject.
Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Class 12 result declared
CBSE Board Exam 2023: What will be different next year? Check assessment scheme
- CBSE Board Exam 2023: The board has made several changes to the evaluation scheme, including alternation in weightage given to different types of questions.
CBSE, ISC Term 2 2022 Live: CBSE 12th Home Science, ISC Sociology paper ends
- CBSE Class 12, ISC Term 2 Live: CBSE and CISCE has concluded Term 2 exam for today. CBSE Class 12 Home Science paper was concluded at 12.30 pm and ISC Sociology paper was concluded at 3.30 pm.
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 to be out on May 26: How to check here
- Meghalaya Board of school education will release the MPBOSE HSSLC examination result on May 26 at mbose.in
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Date: Meghalaya 12th Science, Commerce result on May 26
CBSE Class 12 political science term 2 exam: What students said after paper
- CBSE Class 12 political term 2 exam: Saanvi Baranwal and Shreyansh Agarwal, both from GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow said that they were able to complete the paper well on time and had enough time for revision.