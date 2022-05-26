Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE, UPMSP, BSEH Results LIVE: Rajasthan, UP, Haryana 10th, 12th result updates
RBSE, UPMSP, BSEH Results LIVE: Rajasthan, UP, Haryana 10th, 12th result updates

  RBSE, UP board, BSEH, WB results: Here are the latest updates on Class 10, 12 board exam results in different states
RBSE, UPMSP, BSEH Results LIVE: Rajasthan, UP, Haryana 10th, 12th result updates
RBSE, UPMSP, BSEH Results LIVE: Rajasthan, UP, Haryana 10th, 12th result updates (HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 26, 2022 02:54 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams conducted by different states are expected in May-June. These include RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, Class 12; UPMSP UP board Class 10, Class 12; Gujarat HSC Arts and Commerce; WB Madhyamik and Haryana 10th, 12th results. 

Rajasthan board results of one stream of Class 12 will be declared by May and results of Class 10th and remaining streams of Class 12 will be declared by June 15, according to a board official. 

There is no official confirmation about result dates of other boards. When announced, students can check details here. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 26, 2022 02:54 PM IST

    How to download Assam SEBA Matric result

    Go to the official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org.

    Click on the HSLC Result 2022 link  on the home page.

    Enter the roll number and click on submit.

    Check result and download the page.

  • May 26, 2022 02:47 PM IST

    Assam HSLC result 2022 date and time

    Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has not confirmed Assam HSLC result 2022 date and time yet. When announced, it will be available on sebaonline.org.

  • May 26, 2022 02:34 PM IST

    BSEH 10th, 12th result 2022: Where to check Haryana board exam result

    When announced, students can check HBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 on bseh.org.in by logging in with their board exam roll numbers. 

  • May 26, 2022 02:32 PM IST

    UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 results: How to download marks sheet

    1. Go to upmsp.edu.in
    2. Click on the result link. Or find it on upresults.nic.in. 
    3. Login with registration number and roll number. 
    4. Submit the details and download your mark sheet. 
  • May 26, 2022 02:11 PM IST

    UP Board 10th, 12th results: Over 50 lakh students wait

    Over 50 lakh students appeared for UP board Class 10, Class 12 exams this year and are waiting for results. There is no official confirmation yet on UPMSP result date and time. 

  • May 26, 2022 01:58 PM IST

    UPMSP UP board result 2022: Where to check Uttar Pradesh Class 10 results

    Official websites for UP board Class 10, 12 results is upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. 

  • May 26, 2022 01:44 PM IST

    How to check RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 results 2022

    1. To check Rajasthan board results, first go to rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 
    2. On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link as required. 
    3. Login with your board exam roll number. 
    4. Submit and download the marks sheet.
  • May 26, 2022 01:42 PM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 result: List of official websites for results

    These are the official websites for RBSE Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 results: 

    1. rajresults.nic.in
    2. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • May 26, 2022 01:40 PM IST

    RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022 live updates 

    In addition to Class 10 and 12, RBSE is yet to declare Class 5 and Class 8 results. Know where, how to check RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022.

  • May 26, 2022 01:37 PM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th results 2022 live updates

    According to a board official, Rajasthan Class 12 board result for one stream will be announced in May. For rest, including Class 10, results are expected by June 15. 

Assam HSLC Result 2022: How to check SEBA Class 10 result 

Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be announced in due course of time. All appeared candidates can follow simple steps to check SEBA Class 10 result given below. 
Assam HSLC Result 2022: How to check SEBA Class 10 result
Published on May 26, 2022 01:32 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2022: How to check MBOSE 12th result on mobile 

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates who want to check result on mobile can follow these simple steps given below. 
Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2022: How to check MBOSE 12th result on mobile
Published on May 26, 2022 10:56 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Class 12 result declared, here's how to check 

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can go through the steps to check the results given below. 
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Class 12 result declared, here's how to check
Published on May 26, 2022 10:40 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Declared, Link for Meghalaya board 12th result

  MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 declared: Meghalaya board Class 12th Science, Commerce and Vocational results have been released today on mbose.in. Live updates here.
Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2022 Live: MBOSE 12th results out, direct link
Updated on May 26, 2022 12:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Assam HS 1st Year Exam 2022: AHSEC issues imp notice regarding holding of exam

Assam HS 1st year exam 2022 to be conducted as per schedule. AHSEC has released important notice regarding conduct of the exam. 
Assam HS 1st Year Exam 2022: AHSEC issues imp notice regarding conduct of exam
Published on May 25, 2022 07:32 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022: List of websites to check results 

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 will be announced in due course of time. The list of websites to check the result is given below. 
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022: List of websites to check results
Published on May 25, 2022 06:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022: How to check Rajasthan 5th, 8th result 

RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022 will be declared in due course of time. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below. 
RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022: How to check Rajasthan 5th, 8th result
Published on May 25, 2022 05:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
ISC Political Science sem 2 exam: Check specimen paper, guidelines

  ISC Pol. Science Semester 2: Students can go to cisce.org to download the specimen paper of the subject.
ISC Political Science sem 2 exam: check specimen paper, guidelines
Updated on May 25, 2022 04:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Class 12 result declared

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 has been announced on May 26, 2022. The Class 12 result is now available on official site of MBOSE. 
Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Class 12 result releasing tomorrow
Updated on May 26, 2022 10:42 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Board Exam 2023: What will be different next year? Check assessment scheme

  CBSE Board Exam 2023: The board has made several changes to the evaluation scheme, including alternation in weightage given to different types of questions.
CBSE Board Exam 2023: What will be different next year? Check assessment scheme
Published on May 25, 2022 01:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE, ISC Term 2 2022 Live: CBSE 12th Home Science, ISC Sociology paper ends

  CBSE Class 12, ISC Term 2 Live: CBSE and CISCE has concluded Term 2 exam for today. CBSE Class 12 Home Science paper was concluded at 12.30 pm and ISC Sociology paper was concluded at 3.30 pm. 
CBSE Class 12 Home Science, ISC Sociology exam updates
Updated on May 25, 2022 04:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 to be out on May 26: How to check here

  Meghalaya Board of school education will release the MPBOSE HSSLC examination result on May 26 at mbose.in
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 to be out on May 26: How to check here
Published on May 24, 2022 07:40 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Date: Meghalaya 12th Science, Commerce result on May 26

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Date have been confirmed by the Board. The Meghalaya 12th Science, Commerce and vocational courses result will be announced on May 26, 2022. 
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Date: Meghalaya 12th Science, Commerce result on May 26
Published on May 24, 2022 07:27 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Class 12 political science term 2 exam: What students said after paper

  CBSE Class 12 political term 2 exam: Saanvi Baranwal and Shreyansh Agarwal, both from GD Goenka Public School,  Lucknow said that they were able to complete the paper well on time and had enough time for revision.
CBSE Class 12 political science term 2 exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Political science exam.
Updated on May 24, 2022 02:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
