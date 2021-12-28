Home / Education / Board Exams / RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2021: Revised result of Oct,Nov ‘19 declared, check here
RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2021: Revised result of Oct,Nov ‘19 declared, check here

RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2021 has been declared for October, November 2019 exam. The direct link to check result is given below. 
RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2021: Revised result of Oct,Nov '19 declared, check here
RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2021: Revised result of Oct,Nov ‘19 declared, check here
Published on Dec 28, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan State Open School has released revised RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination in October, November 2019 can check the result on the official site of RSOS on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

 The RSOS result has been declared by the state education minister Bulaki Das Kalla. A total of 90,000 students appeared for Class 10 exams and close to 67,000 students appeared for Class 12 exams. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 

RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of RSOS at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Under the important news section, click on the latest links that read:
  • Click on RSOS Class-X result
  • Click on RSOS Class-XII result
  • A login page will appear
  • Key in your roll number and submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the result page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

About RSOS

Rajasthan State Open School was founded in 2005 with an objective to education the poor students.. RSOS includes students mainly in the secondary and upper secondary classes. It takes a few days of classes in which the student has taught the selected subjects.

