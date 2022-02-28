TBSE term 1 class 10th, 12th results live update: Tripura board results out

TBSE Class 10, 12 Term I result 2022 declared on the official website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tbse.tripura.gov.in. The Term I exams of Higher Secondary and Madrassa Fazil began on December 15 2021 and continued till January 7, 2022.

The Class 10 and Madrassa Alim exams started from December 16, 2021 and continued till December 29, 2021. The results will be available on the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in, after its declared.

The Term II examination is expected to start from April 18.

With inputs from Priyanka Deb Barman from Agratala.