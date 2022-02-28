TBSE term 1 class 10th, 12th results live update: Tripura board results out
TBSE Class 10, 12 Term I result 2022 declared on the official website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tbse.tripura.gov.in. The Term I exams of Higher Secondary and Madrassa Fazil began on December 15 2021 and continued till January 7, 2022.
The Class 10 and Madrassa Alim exams started from December 16, 2021 and continued till December 29, 2021. The results will be available on the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in, after its declared.
The Term II examination is expected to start from April 18.
Feb 28, 2022 01:32 PM IST
TBSE Term 1 class 10 and class 12th result: No pass and fail percentage
TBSE Class 10, 12 Term I result 2022 declared on the official website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tbse.tripura.gov.in The TBSE will not declare pass or fail percentage of Term I class 10th and 12th examination.
Feb 28, 2022 01:26 PM IST
TBSE term 1 class 10th examination
The Class 10 or Madhyamik term I examination started from December 16, 2021 and till December 29, 2021 .
Feb 28, 2022 01:24 PM IST
TBSE term 1 class class 12th exam date
The Term I exams of Higher Secondary or class 12th examination began on December 15, 2021 till January 7 2022.
Feb 28, 2022 01:20 PM IST
TBSE Term 1 class 10th and class 12th result
A total of 43,180 enrolled Class 10 candidates from 1,026 schools sat for their Term I examinations and another 28,902 enrolled candidates from 406 schools wrote their Class 12 exams.
Feb 28, 2022 01:18 PM IST
TBSE Term 1 class 10 and 12 result: No marks sheet
Candidates will not be provided marks sheet for class 10th and class 12th term 1 results.
Feb 28, 2022 01:12 PM IST
TBSE Term 1 class 10 and 12th result : Link here
Candidates can check the TBSE term 1 class 10th result here
Feb 28, 2022 01:10 PM IST
TBSE Term 1 class 10th and 12th result: Direct link
Candidates can check the TBSE Term 1 class 10th and class 12th result on the official website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tbse.tripura.gov.in or here is the direct link to check class 12th result
Feb 28, 2022 01:08 PM IST
TBSE Term 1 class 10th and 12th result declared
TBSE Class 10, 12 Term I result 2022 will be declared soon on the official website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tbse.tripura.gov.in
