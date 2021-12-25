Telangana govt decides to pass all failed students of intermediate first year

The Telangana government on Friday decided to pass the failed students of Intermediate First Year (11th standard) by giving them minimum pass marks of 35.

The decision came against the backdrop of only 49 per cent of Intermediate First Year students clearing the exam, triggering protests from the Opposition parties and students' unions who sought that the students' case should be sympathetically considered in view of the COVID-19 situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said 4,59,242 had appeared for the exams. Out of that 2,24,000 passed the exam which was 49 per cent. Even if 30 marks are added to each failed student, about 83,000 students would clear the exam, leaving about 1,50,000 students failed.

She said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed that the students should not remain worried about the result as the Intermediate Second Year exams are also approaching. "Since Intermediate second year (12th standard) is very important, the CM directed that all first year students be passed by giving minimum pass marks of 35. We are giving minimum marks to all and making them clear the exam," she said.

She, however, appealed to the students to work hard to realise the dreams of their parents and not to expect government's help in the event of failure in tests. The decision was taken in the interest of students' future and to see that the students don't feel psychological pressure over the exam result as Second Year exams are also approaching, she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}