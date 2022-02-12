Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana SSC time table 2022 released, exams to begin from May 11

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams for the academic year 2021- 2022. 
Published on Feb 12, 2022 02:47 PM IST
The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams for the academic year 2021- 2022. The SSC examination will be held from May 11 to May 20. This schedule will be applicable to all regular and private applicants who have previously failed the SSC Public Exams. 

All the examinations will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm except for SSC vocational course theory which will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

Even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule, the SSC Public Exams, May 2022, will be held exactly according to the timetable. In all subjects, the objective paper (part-B) should be completed in the last half hour.

All academic course subjects and papers are the same for both SSC and OSSC candidates.

 

TS SSC Exam Dates 2022
