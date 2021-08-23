TN SSLC marks sheet released, check Tamil Nadu 10th scores at tnresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TN SSLC marksheet on August 23. All the registered candidates will be able to download their marks sheet through the official website at tnresults.nic.in or results.gov.in.

This year around 9 lakh candidates have registered themselves for SSLC or class 10th result.

The SSLC exams were cancelled due to the Covid 19 situation in the country. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) of Tamil Nadu would award students marks based on an alternate marking system.

Direct link to check TN SSLC Marks sheet

TN SSLC marks sheet released: How to download the TN SSLC marks sheet

• Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in,

• Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

• Key in your credentials

• Your results will be displayed on the screen

• Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference