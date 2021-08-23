Home / Education / Board Exams / TN SSLC marks sheet released, check Tamil Nadu 10th scores at tnresults.nic.in
TN SSLC marks sheet: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TN SSLC marksheet on August 23(dge.tn.gov.in)
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:22 AM IST

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the TN SSLC marksheet on August 23. All the registered candidates will be able to download their marks sheet through the official website at tnresults.nic.in or results.gov.in.

This year around 9 lakh candidates have registered themselves for SSLC or class 10th result.

The SSLC exams were cancelled due to the Covid 19 situation in the country. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) of Tamil Nadu would award students marks based on an alternate marking system.

Direct link to check TN SSLC Marks sheet

TN SSLC marks sheet released: How to download the TN SSLC marks sheet

• Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in,

• Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

• Key in your credentials

• Your results will be displayed on the screen

• Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

board exams 2021 tn sslc result tamil nadu news + 1 more
