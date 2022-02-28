Tripura Term I Class 10, 12 results declared at tbse.tripura.gov.in, link here

Tripura board of secondary education has released the class 10th and 12th term I examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of Tripura board at tbse.tripura.gov.in.

A total of 43,180 enrolled Class 10 candidates from 1,026 schools sat for their Term I examinations and another 28,902 enrolled candidates from 406 schools wrote their Class 12 exams.

Higher Secondary Term-I Examination Result 2021-2022

Madhyamik Term-I Examination Result 2021-2022

How to check Tripura Board Madhyamik or Class 10th and class 12th result

Visit the official websites of Tripura board at tbse.tripura.gov.in

On the homepage click on the TBSE Term-I examination Result 2021-2022

Enter the required details like roll number, registration number as required on the login page

Result will appear on the screen

Check the result and save the page

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

